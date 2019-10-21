|
Ret. MSGT David Branson Wolf age 79 of San Angelo, Texas went to be with his Lord on the 19th day of October in the year 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Born January 20, 1940, in Forney, Texas. David was raised in Dallas, TX by his mother; Daddy was his mother's protector all of her life.
At Age 18 David met the love of his life, 14 year old Jackie Sue Smith they married in Bay Minette Alabama, August 31, 1963.
David joined the ROTC while at Sunset High School in Oak Cliff (Dallas). He joined the Air Force January 1957 and retired March 1991 as a Master Sergeant. He then worked at Shannon Hospital as Environmental Services Department Director and Retired from Angelo State University as Janitorial Supervisor.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, word jumbles, crossword puzzles, reading and Samaria Mission trips to Mozambique. Although he was tough as a drill sergeant he loved his family and friends deeply.
He is survived by his wife Jackie Sue Wolf, his children Hon. Treasurer Dianna Minette Spieker and Army Major Dewayne Edgar Wolf (Chaplain) and wife Denise. Grandchildren Bo Branson August Spieker, MLT and wife Ashley (LMSW), Air Force Staff Tech Sergeant Justin David Wolf and wife Melissa, Sera'iah Minette McElveen and husband Michael, Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Daniel Wolf, Air Force Airman First Class Jared Dorman Wolf, Jehde'iah Rene Wolf, Chastin Dray Powell and Husband Stacy. Great Grandson August Wolf Spieker and Great Granddaughters Peyton Mae Powell and Harper Rae Powell
He is preceded in death by his parents Danel Edgar Wolf and Henrietta McCorkle Wolf, Siblings Danny Ray Wolf and Loretta Wolf, Son-In-Law Bubba Swafford and numerous Aunts and Uncles. David was the Patriarch of the Wolf family in which the title he passes to his son.
Memorial Service will be held at PaulAnn Church Children's Center Impact Auditorium 11:00 am, Saturday, October 26th, 2019 with Pastor Kirt Dauphin officiating. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in memoriam of David Wolf to Paulann Baptist Church Mission Funds 2531 Smith Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76905
Special thanks to the Health Care Providers and Staff at Sagecrest - Mayfield Unit.
