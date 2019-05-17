|
Reta Oliver
San Angelo - Services for Reta Oliver are 10 am Monday, May 20, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at 3 pm in Cross Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 pm.
Mrs. Oliver passed away Wednesday, May 15th in San Angelo. She was born July 19, 1930 to Sam and Nancy Maddux Jones. She lived in this area for the last 62 years and was a member of Harvest Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Oliver in 1987 and by a daughter, Judith Oliver in 2012. Survivors include daughter, Sue Oliver; son, Tommy Oliver and daughter, Barbara and Raymond Aguero; granddaughters, Kaci and Jocelyn Aguero, all of San Angelo.
Words of comfort may be made to the family at www.Johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 17, 2019