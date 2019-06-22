|
|
Reuben Gonzales
Ballinger - John Reuben Gonzales, 58, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo.
He was born January 23, 1961, in Ballinger to Juan and Carolina (Gonzales) Perez. Reuben and his wife Sylvia Nombrano had just celebrated their 27th anniversary on May 8. He raised his family in his hometown of Ballinger. He worked 16 years in the maintenance department of Toliver Brothers. A 100% Dallas Cowboy fan, Reuben was also a 100% devoted father and grandfather, or "PoPo," as he was lovingly called by his three young granddaughters.
Reuben is survived by his wife, Sylvia, of Ballinger; his children, Crystal Johnston and husband, Jonathan, of Abilene, and Ruben Matthew Gonzales of Ballinger; grandchildren, Sadie, Cicily, and Evalyn Johnston of Abilene. He is also survived by his mother, Carolina (Perez) Gonzales; siblings, Aldo Gonzales and wife, Sandra, of San Angelo, Raul Gonzales and wife, Stella, of Ballinger, Anna Gonzales, Robert Gonzales and wife, Shawn, all of San Angelo, Vicky Moncibais and husband, Tony, of Cibolo.
Rosary will be recited Sunday, June 23, at 5:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, also at Lange Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in the Latin American Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 22, 2019