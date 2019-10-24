|
Dr. Rex D. Bushong Jr.
Dr. Rex D. Bushong Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of eighty on October 12th 2019. He was surrounded by his family and chose to go his own way on his terms and his terms only.
For those who knew Dr. Rex, as many called him, this was typical of his character. "If you don't like what I'm sayin, turn off your damn hearing aids cause I got more to say and I ain't shutten up".
Born in Memphis, TN and raised in Union City,TN were he proudly worked with his father, Dr.Rex D. Bushong Sr. in his veterenary clinic there growing up and discovered the love of animals. An over-achiever, he managed to make time for his studies, playing the piano, the guitar and he even sat second chair violin in the Nashville symphony at age 13. Dr. Rex's lifelong passion for music came from his family heritage with the the Grand Ole Opry, and Roy Acuff among many others.
After graduating high school from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, TN he went to The University of the South in Sewanee, TN where he studied philosophy. Friends and family say that this is where he honed his skills in the art of "BS". After finishing "Magna Cum Barely" (his words)from Sewanee he moved on to Mississippi State University where he earned a BS and an MS in Animal Science and Poultry Nutrition and a PhD in both Poultry Physiology and Organic Bio Chemistry. He was a member of the National Block & Brick Club, the fraternity of Alpha Zeta Society of Sigma Xi. The "John Belushi" of Swanee and MSU he was well known as the jokester, prankster, and hilarious story teller while still maintaining a 4.0 grade average. His antics were notable as were his achievements.
Dr. Rex advanced to become one of the top and most recognized poultry nutritionists of his time. Not only nationally but internationally as well.
His journeys allowed him to touch many lives all over the world. A simple, yet complex, knowledgable, yet humble man who legacy will live on as will his unbelievable wild and crazy stories and his unfaltering benevolence. Dr. Rex never met a stranger. He had many friends and colleagues who were not just customers or clients but real friends with stories to share. They became family.
The ultimate outdoorsman, he was an avid and learned hunter and fisherman, always counting the days to next season. He'd proclaim "I won't shoot it if I can't eat it unless it's some son of a bitch messing with my family". Only he didn't say "messing". He had a serious expletive to use in it's place.
His late wife Vickie, a sixth generation Texan threatened him with God knows what to move back to Texas. Consequentially, they landed in San Angelo 20 years ago where also consequentially proved to be near some of the best hunting around.
Dr. Rex always gave back and more throughout his lifetime. Sometimes it was simply a small measure of kindness, a kind hello or a happy gesture. He mentored many who perceived him as larger than life, the holy grail of poultry nutrition, yet he did it effectively with kindness and unbounding knowledge of his subject. He never sought credit or accolades for this but his students working in the industry blew up his phone with questions, council, or sage advice.
He gave much of his time, as he sat on the Foundation Board at Fort Concho, a member of the Dr. Denton Cooley Circle as well as supported many other causes such as Gonzales Library, MD Anderson Cancer Center and St. Jospeh's Indian School.
On a more personal note, he gave so much of his time, laughter, wisdom, and love to his family that will be a part of our family for generations to come. Oh yes, his caustic wit will live on forever. But he always reminded us to tell people when you love them because we never know whats around the corner. As Yogi Berra once said and Dr. Rex often quoted "if you come to a fork in the road...take it." And we're quite sure that as he looks down on us and we ask how he's doing he'd say "Hangin in there like a hair in a biscuit." If we told him it was raining hard he'd say "like a cow pissin on a flat rock." Speaking for the family that was just our Dad and we are all better people because of him. We're also bidden to do his asking so I suggest we all "go home and get a healthy shot of good bourbon and get on with it."
Our father, Dr. Rex Dean Bushong Jr. was preceeded in death by his wife Vickie Lea Bushong, his mother Ethel Bushong, and his father Dr. Rex D Bushong Sr. He leaves behind his Son, Ashley Dean Bushong, and his wife Shari Bushong and Daughter Amanda Lea Bushong and her husband Christian "Kit" Kiefer.
Dr. Rex will be remembered for many reasons but here are a few nuggets from family and friends:
- His Contagious Smile
- His knack for story telling
- His gentle and giving heart
- His innapropiate sense of humor
- His brilliant and sometimes academic mind
A Bourbon Shot Celebration of Dr. Rex's incomparable life will be held at Fort Concho Saturday, November 16th from 3:30 - 5pm. Please be sure to bring your funny or otherwise interesting stories of his life and in leu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to M.D. Anderson in Houston, Tx or the St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD in his name. We love and will miss you Dad!
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019