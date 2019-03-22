|
Rex Donaldson
San Angelo, TX
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Rex Donaldson passed peacefully in his sleep and on his own terms at the age of 95, after 35 years of retirement. He is now with the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, JoBeth Donaldson whom he survived by nearly 7 years. Rex and JoBeth would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on March 17, 2019.
Rex was born to Nellie and Rex Donaldson, Sr. in The Grove, Texas and is survived by his son Mark Donaldson of Avon, CO and daughter Jan Tedlie of Neenah, WI along with 5 gradchildren; Mark's on Dylan and his wife Danielle and their son Gavin, Daughter Chelsea and her husband Wyn along with Jan's son Austin, Chandler and Griffin including his partner Kayla and their daughter Esra.
Rex was a true blue Texas native, proud to be an American and entered the Army in WWII where he served as an airplane and engine mechanic in the American Asiatic-Pacific Theater with Good Conduct, Ribbons and Victory Medals. After his years of working in the oil and gas business all over Txas and 10 years in Omaha, NE, he took early retirement as a Sr. Vice-President of the Liquid Fuels Group of InterNorth, Inc. Rex and JoBeth then moved to San Angelo in 1984 where he enjoyed playing golf six days a week (and seven days when his friends needed a 4th.). Between golf and JoBeth's tennis activities they were still able to find time for road trips to visit all "their kids" in Colorado and Wisconsin.
Their grandchildren became their most special loves of their lives and Rex as fortunate enough to have so many wonderful times and visits with his great-grandchildren the last three years. He loved spending time around the kitchen table regaling his grandchildren with stories of his Army enlistment and service as well as his life on the farm at The Grove and his railroad stories. It was around the kitchen table that his grandchildren became fascinated with his life, his gentleness and wide range of topics of his life's experiences.
During their 1st 20 years of retirement, they each had a route with Meals on Wheels in San Angelo, eventually cutting back to a single route together. Rex exemplified service and support of others throughout his lifetime. He was a true southern gentleman and dressed the part each day as well as being a man of strong faith. Rex and JoBeth were longtime members and faithful worshippers at Southland Baptist Church and will be missed by their friends in worship.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00pm Friday, March 22 at JOhsnon's Funeral Home (435 W. Beauregard Avenue in San Angelo). Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Tim Lyles at 10:00 am, Saturday March 23 at Fairmount Cemetery (1116 W. Avenue N in San Angelo) for family and friends.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 22, 2019