Rhonda Maxine Sanders
San Angelo - Rhonda Maxine Edwards Sanders went home to be with Jesus on September 10th, 2019. She was born in Wall, Texas on November 17th, 1936. She went to school in Wall, Lakeview, and graduated from Barnhart High School in 1955. She married Frank Lawrence Sanders soon after graduation and was married for 63 years. She lived in Harlingen, Texas for 42 years where she was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Rhonda loved the Lord and served by teaching Sunday School, Girls Auxiliary, and Awanas. She had a great love for the girls she taught. She moved back home to San Angelo in 2008 and became a member of Belmore Baptist Church where she was again active in their Awanas program. One of her favorite things was listening to gospel music.
Rhonda loved to sew, quilt, crochet, and do many other crafts. She passed her knowledge and appreciation of crafting to her daughters, granddaughters, and others. She was happiest when surrounded with family and friends, sharing life and memories. Her beautiful smile, loving eyes, and generous heart will be missed by all who knew her.
Rhonda is survived by her four children, Sandee Sanders Dean and husband Danny, Larry Sanders, Mark Sanders, and Terri Sanders; her grandchildren, Amber Sanders, Caitlin Dean Riley and husband Reece, Cameron Dean, Austin Decker and wife Savannah, Shelby Decker and partner Matt Tymon, and great-granddaughter Arabelle Decker.
She is also survived by her brother Norris Dean Edwards, sister Sharon Edwards Young, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Lawrence Sanders; parents, Cilton and Zelma Edwards, brother Jack Edwards, and sister Belva Edwards Stafford; grandchildren Amanda Edwards and Ian Sanders.
Momma's greatest wish is to be reunited with all her family in heaven.
Visitation will be held all day on Friday, September 13, 2019 with family present from 5pm to 7pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Belmore Baptist Church with Reverend Toby Irwin officiating. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 13, 2019