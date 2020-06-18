Ricardo M. Avila
San Angelo - Ricardo M. Avila, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on July 6, 1950 in Ciudad Acuna, COAH, Mexico to Trinidad Avila and Prisciliana Moreno. He is preceded in death by his mother Prisciliana Moreno Gomez, his father Trinidad Avila, sister Maria Conception, brother Trinidad Avila Jr. Ricardo Avila is survived by siblings Agustine Avila, Juan Avila, Emet Avila, Ana Candela, Rosalva Avila, Daniel Avila, and Sara Avila. Children: Delia Avila De Leon, Cynthia Avila, Veronica Avila, and Richard G. Avila. Grandchildren: Gabriela M. De Leon, Timothy De Leon, Nathaniel De Leon, Jose Ricardo Alvarado Jr., Joshua Angel Carillo, Domonic Latrell Randall, Jaden T-Lo Randall, Melanise Nani Randall, Kaden Irish, Joel Avila, Ian Avila, and Josiah Avila. Ricardo had a passion for cooking and will always be remembered for his excellent singing and dancing. He was the life of the party and was always happy and joyful. His heart was full of love that many kids called him "Dad". The family would like to thank HOSA for the care and compassion they provided. Memorial services will be held at College Hills Baptist Church, 2102 Johnson Street at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday June 20, 2020. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
