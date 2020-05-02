|
Richard Alan Duerksen
Richard Alan Duerksen passed into the arms of his Savior on April 30, 2020. He was born to Oliver E. and Wilma (Dougherty) Duerksen, in Clinton, Indiana, on May 27, 1954. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, Lynda Rue Jordan, and brother-in-law, Harvey Lee Jordan.
He is survived by his brother David Duerksen; wife of almost thirty-nine years, Kay; son Rick Duerksen; son Andrew (Mack) Duerksen and wife Jeaneen; and daughter, Lynden Duerksen. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren Noah Duerksen Jiron, Tommy Jiron, Adrian Jiron, and Eli Jiron, along with their parents Johnny and Michelle Jiron; and precious granddaughter Joslyn DelaPena. Surviving are also his niece Rachel (Jordan) Shuss and her husband Matt, and their daughter, Audrey, along with many cousins and their families. His daughter-in-law, Jeaneen, is an angel who entered his life through God's plan. He also had a host of friends who will remember him with joy and love.
Richard's passion was teaching. He leaves to mourn his passing all the students whose lives he touched in his 29 years of service to Small Schools Co-op, along with the staff of Small Schools, including his long-time aide Karen McIntire. He also taught Sunday school for many years alongside Evalie Grigg at First Presbyterian Church, where he also served as Elder. It was said that his class was a rite of passage at FPC.
One of Richard's most memorable traits was his kindness. As a memorial to him, when you think of Richard, be kind, and as his granddaughter says, "He'll live in our hearts forever."
This is Richard's legacy.
