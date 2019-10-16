|
|
Richard I (Slab) Bacon passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his son's home Rick Bacon after a courageous fight with kidney and heart disease. He was 87 years old. He was preceded in death by wife Dana, his parents Fannie and Ivan Bacon, one sister Joy Williams, and one granddaughter Kayla Grissom. He is survived by his sons Rick Bacon and wife Glenda of Grape Creek, Texas, Kent Bacon and wife Brenda of Carrollton, Texas and daughters Kathy Bacon Pyburn and husband, Rodney, of Grape Creek, Texas and Debra Kay Bacon Vessels and husband James of Odessa, Texas.
He is survived by 7 grandchildren; Kristie Altherr of Tucson, Az,; Ricky Bacon of Abilene,Tx; Kelli Harrison of Lubbock,Tx; Sasha McEachern of Tarzan, Tx; Britney Hendricks of Midland,Tx; and Shane and Kaci Bacon of Carrollton, Texas, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
'Slab' retired from Phillips 66 in 1994 after 40 years of service. While with Phillips he worked in Borger, Andrews, Odessa, Texas and Lovington, New Mexico. After retiring from Phillips he worked for Midland International Airport Security and transitioned to TSA after 9/11. He worked for TSA for approximately 10 years. He then worked for West Texas Nissan as a car delivery driver. After retirement he made his home in Odessa, Texas. He moved to San Angelo, Texas in July 2015.
He was a member of Grape Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Grape Creek Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday October 19th,2019 officiated by Rev. Brad Winchester. Graveside services will be held in Andrews, Texas at 3:30 p.m. at the Andrews County North Cemetery (NW Ave. D) under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18th at Shaffer Funeral Home Grape Creek from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Shannon 4 South, Hospice of San Angelo, Grape Creek Baptist Church, and the many prayers and acts of kindness from family and friends during this time. Memorials may be made to HOSA or Grape Creek Baptist Church.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019