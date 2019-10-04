|
|
Richard "Corky" Bingham
San Angelo - Richard "Corky" Paul Bingham, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on October 1, 2019 after a life well lived.
Richard was born in Lubbock, TX but was raised in Redfield, South Dakota (making him a native Texan even if it took him 24 years to get back). Known more commonly as Corky (because he was such a little "corker" as a baby), he grew up in the farmlands of the midwest and attended South Dakota School of Mines. In March of 1964, he joined the Air Force and in July 1964 he married his wife of 55 years, Karen Marie Goeres. That was a good year — he made two of the best decisions of his life.
Corky went on to have a long and storied career, first in the Air Force and later as a civilian working for the Department of Defense at Goodfellow AFB. Corky began his career as a morse code operator stationed in Misawa, Japan, where he and Karen welcomed their son, Scott. Next, he trained to be a Russian linguist at Syracuse University which resulted in his assignment to a remote post in Shemya, Alaska for a year. While stationed at Chicksands in England, Corky and Karen added daughter, Stacey, to the family. After a short time at Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas, Corky found himself stationed for two years in Heraklion, Greece before returning to Goodfellow AFB for good.
After retiring from the Air Force as a highly-decorated Senior Master Sergeant, Corky embarked on his second career as a civilian employee. He spent another 21 years working for the Department of Defense at Goodfellow AFB with many of his long-time friends and colleagues.
Following his retirement, Corky remained active in the military community with the Freedom Through Vigilance Association. He also played a lot of golf, entertained his grandchildren, and hunted rocks every year in the Arizona desert.
Corky is survived by his loving wife, Karen Marie Bingham (nee Goeres); son Scott Bingham; daughter Stacey Bingham Doyle and husband Joe Doyle; sister-in-law Pam Bingham and family; as well as four grandchildren, Stormie Bingham (19), Ashlie Bingham (16), Katie Doyle (12), and Patrick Doyle (12). He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Maxine Bingham, and his brother Frank Bingham II.
A Memorial service will be held at Harper Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
One of Corky's proudest achievements was the 41 years he spent serving his country. He loved his time in the Air Force and the friends that he was stationed with often felt more like family. To honor that, in lieu of flowers, the Bingham family asks that you make a contribution to Meals for the Elderly or to a charity that is near and dear to your heart.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 4, 2019