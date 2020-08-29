Richard C. Gomez



San Angelo - Richard C. Gomez aka "Ri-che" 72 years old went peacefully to be with the Lord Our Father on Friday, August 21 2020.



He battled cancer for the past two years and was under Kindred Hospice Care for the last four weeks of his life. The Gomez family would like to express their gratitude to the entire Hospice team of nurses and staff for their assistance and services during this difficult time.



Riche was at peace when he left this earth to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Tommie. His children Richard, Janell and Grable were by his side the entire time.



Riche was born to the late Jose and Enedina Gomez on May 10, 1948 in San Angelo, Texas. He was a strong but humble man of humble beginnings that worked very hard to provide for his loving family his entire life.



During his later years he took on the role of caregiver for his wife without question, hesitation or regrets while she battled her own illness with Rheumatoid Arthritis. He married the love of his life Tomasa aka Tommie on August 7, 1972 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in San Angelo, Texas.



Riche was always the life of the party and loved to be around his family and friends at all times. He could tell many stories with his famous no-nonsense perspective on life. Many times those stories were life lessons that we could all relate to.



He instilled in his children a sense of growth and maturity as individuals and allowed them to take charge of their own destinies. He was a father that was progressive in thinking, open to new ideas and often challenged many social conventions.



He listened to all types of music but especially loved the music from the 50s & 60s. In addition to music, he loved to watch movies especially old western movies and watched them every chance he got.



Riche leaves behind a family that he loved and that loved and treasured him greatly.



His children are sons Richard aka Dicky Gómez and Mario A. Garcia of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. His daughter Janell Torrez and her husband Kenny Torrez of San Angelo, Texas and his son Grable Gómez and grandson Grable Junior of San Angelo, Texas.



His beloved brother Oscar C. Gomez and his loving wife Corina of Southlake, Texas and his beloved sister Gloria C. Gomez of San Antonio,Texas.



He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that loved him, adored him and profoundly respected him. Riche also raised and supported a step daughter, a step granddaughter and step great grandchildren during his time on this precious earth.



A private memorial service will be held for immediate family members only.



Condolences can be left for the family at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo Texas.



"Da le Shine" Dad!



May you Rest In Peace in Heaven.









