Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Country Fellowship Church
200 Houston Clinton Drive
Burnet, TX
Richard Dee Burrage

Richard Dee Burrage Obituary
Richard Dee Burrage

- - Richard Dee Burrage passed peacefully into eternity on Saturday the 20th of April, 2019.

He was surrounded by multiple family members and friends.

Born in Coleman Texas, to Aubrey (Red) Burrage and Dorothy M. Burrage on July 29, 1932.

He is proceeded in death by his mother and father and grandson, Job Jeremie Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Piper Burrage and children, Dee Burrage, wife Vickie, Tim Burrage, wife Christy, Lori Ann Griffin, husband David, Michael Gibson, Donna Lou Williams, husband John, Terrance Ames, wife Sandra, Danny Ames, Alexia Difilicia, Sarah Burrage, Rachel Garcia, husband Darren, 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren

His greatest joy in life was his love of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many foster children. Richard was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and always wore his Navy cap.

He was a faithful employee for the Coca Cola Bottling Company in San Angelo, Texas for 41 years. Upon his retirement he and Janice joined with his daughter and son in law and bought Thunderbird Resort where he enjoyed working, fishing and meeting people for the next 18 years.

A longtime member of Hill Country Fellowship Church, he faithfully served and had an abiding trust in the Lord Jesus. When he entered Heaven we are sure our heavenly Father said" Well Done, Good and Faithful servant".

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday the 27th of April at Hill Country Fellowship Church at 11:00 am. HCF is located at 200 Houston Clinton Drive, Burnet, Texas 78611.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The West Texas Boys ranch, San Angelo, Texas or Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Dallas Texas
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 24, 2019
