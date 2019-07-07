|
|
Richard E. Boggs
San Angelo - Richard E. Boggs, age 84, lifelong West Texas resident, died July 2, 2019. He passed away at 1:30 am at Bronte Nursing Home in Bronte with his daughter Janna Lee by his side.
He was born November 16, 1934 in San Angelo. His parents were Fred and Alda Boggs of Best-Texon area. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from July 7 to July 8, 2019