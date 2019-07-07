Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Boggs


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Boggs Obituary
Richard E. Boggs

San Angelo - Richard E. Boggs, age 84, lifelong West Texas resident, died July 2, 2019. He passed away at 1:30 am at Bronte Nursing Home in Bronte with his daughter Janna Lee by his side.

He was born November 16, 1934 in San Angelo. His parents were Fred and Alda Boggs of Best-Texon area. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now