Richard E. Boggs
San Angelo - Richard E. Boggs, age 84, life long West Texas resident, died July 2, 2019. He passed away at 1:30am. At Bronte Nursing Home in Bronte with his daughter Janna Lee by his side.
He was born November 16, 1934 in San Angelo. His parents were Fred and Alda Boggs of Best-Texon area. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill Boggs, and granddaughter Andrea Michelle Collom.
He is survived by daughter Janna Lee and husband Kyle; grandson Cody Collom and wife Megan; great-grandsons Levi and Grant Collom; nephew Jack Boggs and wife Karen of Utah. Also, he is survived by special friends Ramona and David Werst of San Antonio and their dog Bowie, Richard's constant companion when they lived in Mertzon.
Richard was a true West Texas gentleman with a great many life long friends.
Richard passed from this life in Bronte Nursing Home in Bronte, Texas. His daughter Janna was never far from his side during his stay in Bronte. Richard's body will be cremated with services at Schaffer Funeral Home in San Angelo on Monday July 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor James Brunson will officiate. Richard was a Methodist. The family prefers no flowers, however donations to St. Gabriel Hospice, 3157 Executive Dr., San Angelo, Texas, 76904 or would be appreciated.
Richard grew up in a hard working family and helped in the family grocery business as a child. From there he worked on the family ranch and was active in FFA activities at Reagan County High School in Big Lake, class of 1953. Later Richard was active in ranching and was a truck driver most of his life. He was a Master Mason of Lodge 1203 AF&AM in Big Lake for over 60 years.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 9, 2019