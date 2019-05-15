|
Richard "Bear" Herbert, age 59, passed away May 10, 2019 in San Angelo, TX after a courageous battle with cancer. Richard, the son of Ms. Dorothy Crawford was born July 9, 1959 in Dallas, TX. Richard accepted Christ early in life and was baptized at St. James Baptist Church. Richard received his primary education within the Brady Independent School District. An avid athlete, Richard enjoyed playing football, basketball, and was a proud member of the 1977 Brady Bulldog district championship football team and 1978 senior class.
Richard was a dedicated 19-year employee of the San Angelo State School. Richard loved spending time with family, listening to his favorite music, Facebooking with numerous friends, and cheering on his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Left to cherish Richard's memories are his loving wife, Billie Herbert of San Angelo; son, Richard Paul Herbert, Jr. of Austin; daughter Cheri Lopez and husband Ismael, of San Angelo; mother, Dorothy Crawford of Brady; brother, Robert Herbert and wife, Demetras of Ft. Worth; brother, David Herbert and Maribelle, of San Angelo; sister, Dorothy Payton of Lubbock, and brother, Jeff Herbert of Dallas. Uncles, Robert Herbert and wife, Sally of Austin and Ruben Ross of San Angelo. Nieces, Mary and Misty Herbert; nephews, Devin Cajas, Zachary, Jarvis, and Donovan Herbert; and many grandchildren, cousins, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, 2:00pm, at Shaffer Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 15, 2019