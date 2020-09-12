Richard James "Dick" Rittman
San Angelo - Richard James "Dick" Rittman was 88 years old when he was called home to heaven on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and 5 daughters. He was one of six children, born on March 20, 1932 in Keokuk, Iowa to William and Minnie Rittman.
Dick grew up in Iowa and Arkansas, and served 4 years in the US Navy. He attended high school at Subiaco Academy and played basketball for The University of Arkansas, winning the Southwest Conference Championship in 1958 during his senior year. He moved to New Boston, Texas shortly after graduation to start his coaching career. After several successful basketball coaching seasons at New Boston, Dick moved to San Angelo as head basketball and assistant football coach at Central High School where he was part of the 1966 Football State Championship coaching staff. Dick retired from the San Angelo Independent School District in 1990 after 27 years, having served as Assistant Principal and Principal of John Glenn Junior High School, SAISD Athletic Director, and as the Founding Director of PAYS School. He was inducted into the Texas Athletic Director Hall of Fame in 2015.
Dick is survived by his sister Carolyn Brockert, Betty, his wife of 66 years, and 5 daughters; Susan (Dr. Gene) Sherrod, Cheri (Bob) Colby, Retta Smith, Mary (Brian) Thompson and Beth (Dr. Todd) Henderson, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-children. The family would like to thank Dr. John Harvey, nursing angels Angela and Stephanie, and the staff on 4 North for all their kindness.
A Rosary will be held at 6:00pm, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be 10:00am, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Subiaco Abbey. Full obituary may be seen at www.harper-funeralhome.com
.