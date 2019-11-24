|
|
Richard Kenneth Cochran
San Angelo - Richard Kenneth Cochran, 87, of San Angelo, Tx, entered the arms of our Heavenly Father, Friday, November 22, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 26th at Grace Temple Baptist Church, 105 Guthrie Street, San Angelo, Tx. Full Military Graveside Services will follow at Belvedere Cemetary, 3504 Arden Road, San Angelo, Tx. Family Visitation will be at Johnson's Funeral Home, Monday, November 25th, 2019, at 6:00 - 8:00 pm.
Richard was born, September 5th, 1932 in Lebanon, Indiana. His parents were Robert Carl Cochran and Hattie Ellen Geiger Cochran. Richard married the love of his life Effie Ellen Shook on June 1, 1953. They were married for 66 years. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force and then returned to San Angelo, Tx. During his service to our country, he served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam and was a proud Veteran. After retiring from the USAF, he continued to work as an Aircraft Mechanic at Mitsubishi Aircraft International for 13 years, and then US Customs for another 8 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Kedzie Cochran, a sister Patsy Cochran Moore, and a beloved daughter-in-law Becky Morrow Cochran. He is survived by his wife Effie, daughter Debbie Holland and husband Tony, son Kenneth Cochran, daughter Beth Shaw, and son Rick Cochran and wife Susan; his grandchildren Cody (Jessica), Dustin (Natelle), Jason (Jasmine), Cory (Ashley), Tanner (Kaitlin), Amanda, Megan (Forrest), Abigail and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Cody Holland, Dustin Holland, Jason Shaw, Cory Cochran, Tanner Cochran, and Forrest Gentry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wound Warrior Project.org.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019