Richard Lavon Evans
San Angelo - Richard Lavon Evans passed away on Wednesday, August 14th in the Cornerstone Hospital in Round Rock, Texas, surrounded by his loving family and his little dog, Buster.
Richard was born on January 5, 1936 in Turkey, Texas to Newton and Ardell Evans and spent most of his childhood in Colorado City. His family later moved to Snyder where he graduated from Snyder High School in 1954. During high school, he started working at the grocery store, and after he returned from the Navy, he became the manager of the Furrs Supermarket in Midland and then later Odessa. In 1957, he married Mary Ellen Green, and they had two children, Richard Lavon Jr., who died shortly after birth, and Karen Denise. In 1968, Richard and Mary moved to Caps, Texas so that he could pursue the ministry. He was the pastor of Caps United Methodist Church while attending McMurray College from 1968 to 1970. When Richard's and Mary's marriage ended, Richard returned to the grocery business and settled in San Angelo where he lived for the rest of his life. On January 27, 1973, he married Joy Ratliff Bale and claimed her three children, Nelda, Larry, and Don, as his own. He later went into the radiator business with Joy's brother-in-law, Jake Grimes, and Jake's son-in-law, Gene Baxter. He worked hard to make sure his family was financially cared for, but his passion remained the church, as he volunteered in countless positions at First United Methodist Church of San Angelo. He loved teaching Sunday School and serving breakfast to the homeless. He was also passionate about woodworking, building furniture for his family and whatever his friends needed to make their lives easier.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his infant son, his brother Larry Evans, his sister Billie Jo Holman, and his brother-in-law and childhood friend Wendell Womack. He is survived by his wife, Joy Evans, his four children and their spouses, Nelda and Henry Dusek, Larry and Teresa Bale, Karen and Dave Collier, and Don Bale, his six grandchildren, Jenny Lawson, Lisa Bir, Brian Bale, Ben Bale, Mitch Collier, and Rhiannon Bale, and his five great-grandchildren, Hailey Lawson and Gabi, Sam, Bella, and Ellie Bir. He is also survived by his three sisters, LaJuan Womack, Tommie Jean Boswell, and Mable Kay Rodabaugh.
The family would like to thank the members of the Bayith Sunday School class for all the love and support they showed Richard and Joy through the years, including these past ten weeks of his hospitalization. We would also like to think his friend Karen Schmeltekopf for the support she has given him as he cared for Joy during her illness these past three years.
Family visitation will be held on Friday night from 7 to 8 p.m. at Harper Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the organizations Richard supported, Planned Parenthood or Bread for the World. As a man who lived a simple life of compassion, Richard would be most honored by a simple act of kindness toward a family member, friend, or stranger.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. -Psalm 23:6
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 16, 2019