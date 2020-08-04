Richard Leo "Bubba" Cowan
San Angelo - Richard "Bubba" Cowan, born on Bull Creek in Travis County, was a third-generation Austinite whose grandfather owned a livery stable in downtown Austin in the early 1900s. As a 9-year old boy, he would drive a mule team wagon into Austin to sell the milk from the family dairy. Growing up he was surrounded by a large, tight-knit family in the Four Points area of Austin and shared many stories about the history of the area. Bubba witnessed the construction of the Mansfield Dam and the beginning of growth in that area.
Bubba started racing cars at a racetrack that was located on Williamson Creek in Oak Hill (Austin) in the 1950s. In the late 50's he moved to San Angelo and raced all over Texas and Oklahoma throughout the 60's and 70's. He was admired for his racing skills in open-wheel race cars and proudly lined his mantle with racing trophies.
Bubba was a character with a sharp memory to the end. His idea of a good time included hunting, fishing, smoking cigars, and telling a good story from some incident in his life. He had so many stories he never had to tell the same one twice!
Bubba was a brother, a father, a husband, a grandpa, but was known as Pawpaw. Pawpaw always enjoyed handing the great-grandkids lifesaver mints every time he would see them, along with a big ole Pawpaw hug and wet kiss. He loved to talk to his great-grandkids about what they admired and what they wanted to pursue in the future. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved everyone so deeply.
Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Webb Cowan, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers. He is survived by his wife Avalon Cowan, daughter Janice Keene and husband Van, son Travis Cowan and wife Chrissy, stepdaughter Nita Shockley and husband Roy, stepson Mike Hays, 5 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.
Visitation will be all day Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel with burial to follow at Grape Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.
