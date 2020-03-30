|
Richard McReavy
Hockley - Richard McReavy, age 72, of Hockley, Texas, passed away on March 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Dick and Maurine McReavy of Big Lake, Texas, and brother-in-law Dr. Joseph Robisheaux of La Marque, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Treadwell McReavy; son Chris McReavy and wife Emily; daughter Laura McReavy Hearnsberger; daughter Holly McReavy Longenbach and husband Michael; sister Marilyn McReavy Nolen and husband Reverend Randy Nolen; and sister Jo Theriot and husband Tom. He adored his grandchildren who adored their "Poppy." Eldest to youngest, they are James Richard Longenbach, Perry Claire Longenbach, Anne McReavy Hearnsberger, Tegan Rocille Longenbach, Bode Bradford McReavy, and Birdie Louise McReavy. He is also survived by sister-in-law Joy Robisheaux, brother-in-law Brad Treadwell and wife Peggy, as well as many other relatives and countless friends.
After graduating from Southwest Texas State University and serving in the US Army National Guard, Richard began a lifelong career as a Texas educator. He began teaching in San Antonio and soon moved back to his hometown of Big Lake. There he served as a math teacher, coach and later principal at Reagan County High School for many years. In 1995, he left his hometown once again, this time to become principal at Waller High School. From there he advanced to Assistant Superintendent and ultimately Superintendent of Schools for Waller ISD. He worked tirelessly through all of his posts to serve the community, touching the lives of many students, colleagues, and friends. He truly excelled as an educator in the State of Texas, serving on many statewide committees, including the Public Education Visioning Institute, a group of 35 Texas school superintendents who created a new vision for public education in Texas. Further, he took great pride in working with the Waller School Board on successfully getting numerous bond issues passed. His contributions helped make Waller ISD one of the best school systems in Texas.
Richard was a private pilot and avid boater who loved "family adventures." He spent countless hours water skiing with his three children (and many others) on Lake Nasworthy. He enjoyed the outdoors with the Longenbach family in Colorado. He and Sharon were able to visit all 50 states together. He even flew over the Arctic Circle, although the charter pilot refused to let him take the stick... He was a man of deep, unwavering faith and was proud to be a serving member of RoseHill United Methodist Church. All in all, Richard led a rich, happy life and will be missed by many people.
Memorials may be sent to RoseHill United Methodist Church in Tomball, Texas.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020