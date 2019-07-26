Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
1955 - 2019
Ricky Lacy Obituary
Ricky Lacy

Ballinger - Richard "Ricky" Lavell Lacy. Age 63, of Ballinger passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Ballinger.

Ricky was born on Monday, September 19, 1955 to R. L. and Mary Lou (Crawford) Lacy in Tom Green County. He married Cathy Sikes on January 1, 2000 in Water Valley. He was a very dedicated cowboy and he served as yard foreman for Producers Livestock Auction for 40 years.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, R.L. Lacy.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy, His two sons; Bryan Lacy and Randy Lacy of San Angelo, mother; Mary Lou Lacy of San Angelo, sister; Rhonda Hatfield and husband Mike of San Angelo. When he married Cathy, he gained three more children, Toby Sikes of Early, Trey Sikes of Bangs, and Jennifer Ford of Bangs. Grandchildren, Randi T., Tyler, Ethan, Makenzie, Conner, Morgan, Emily, Hunter, Skylar, and Gemma, and nieces; Ana, Tracy, and Stacy also survive.

There will be a visitation on Friday July 26th from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. at Lange Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:00 am. At Lange Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer's Foundation or .

Arrangements are under the direction of Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 26, 2019
