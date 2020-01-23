|
Robert A. Austin
Austin - Robert A. Austin, 89, beloved husband and father passed away on January 22, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Robert was born in San Angelo on November 8, 1930. He was a veteran of the Korean War, as well as the owner and operator of Austin Body Shop for over forty years. He is survived by his sister Juanita; sons Cliff, Bart, and Mark Austin; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Austin, his brother Gerald and sister Louise. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home with interment to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020