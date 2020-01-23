Services
Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
4989 FM Highway 1223
San Angelo, TX 76905
(325) 944-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Austin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Austin Obituary
Robert A. Austin

Austin - Robert A. Austin, 89, beloved husband and father passed away on January 22, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Robert was born in San Angelo on November 8, 1930. He was a veteran of the Korean War, as well as the owner and operator of Austin Body Shop for over forty years. He is survived by his sister Juanita; sons Cliff, Bart, and Mark Austin; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Austin, his brother Gerald and sister Louise. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home with interment to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -