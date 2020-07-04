Robert A. Nickel
San Angelo - Robert A. Nickel was born October 5, 1932, in San Diego, California to Homer and Edith Nickel. He moved into Heaven on July 2, 2020 after a 24-year battle with Parkinsons.
In the nineth grade he moved to the ranch at the Twin Mountains in San Angelo, TX. He played basketball for the Central Bobcats. When he was a senior the Cats played for the State Championship.
He attended the University of Texas in Austin, but his education was interrupted by a stint in Korea with the US Army. He returned to Austin and completed his degree at UT.
Robert married Joyce Murphey and they had 2 daughters, Jarrott Lynn and Elisa Michelle. After college he returned to San Angelo and joined his father in the ranch fence business, known at Nick's Cedar Post Yard. After his father's death, he expanded the business and changed the name to Twin Mountain Supply.
He was instrumental in bringing the electric fence industry to the Concho Valley, and TMS sold fence in every state and many foreign countries. Robert worked tirelessly with the state of Texas and built 457 miles of interstate fencing from south of Junction to El Paso. He provided fence for Big Bend National Park.
In 1983, Robert married Beverly Harper and they shared 37 awesome years. They were true soulmates. He was a dad to her three sons, Todd, Chad, and Matt, whom he loved like his own.
He was an outdoorsman, a true mountain man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and backpacking in Colorado. He climbed 50 of the 54, 14,000' peaks in Colorado after he was 65. He taught his daughters, sons, and grandchildren to love the outdoors. He was eager to share his knowledge.
Robert was involved in the community and Southland Baptist Church until Parkinson's made his movements painful and difficult. He didn't enjoy meetings but would help with any difficult physical project. He helped repair homes for Christmas in April. He would always return and help recipients long after repairs were completed.
Robert was President of West Texas Boys Ranch for two terms and a lifetime member of the Board. He served two terms as President of Samaritan Counseling Center. He was a member of the Board for Central National Bank. He was also an original member of the Board for Hope House.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Jarrott Smith. Robert is survived by his wife Beverly; his daughter Elisa and her husband Scott Steger, grandchildren Mattie and Caroline Steger; son Todd and his wife Sonia Harper, grandchildren Haylee and Jeffrey Sharpton, Emilee and Chase Moreland, great-grandchildren Alayna and Harrison, granddaughter Preslee Harper; son Chad and wife Cindy Harper, grandchildren Alexander and Elizabeth Harper; son Matt and wife Michelle Harper, grandchildren Lindsay and Peyton Harper; Grandson Preston and Kate Smith, great grandchildren Cooper, Milo, and Letta Jane Smith; Grandson Phillip and Amanda Smith, great grandchildren Lilah Marie and Murphy Smith; and a brother Milton Nickel and wife Rebecca. He is also survived by Raymond Meza and Juan Contreras, who were family by choice.
The last five years, Robert had limited movement as the Parkinsons disease progressed. He never complained or quit trying to accomplish tasks. He was a hero to all who knew him.
A viewing will be from 8am- 7pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home. The services will be private the following day.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in his memory can be made to Water for All, a mission endeavor to provide water to underdeveloped countries; WFA, P.O Box 1213, San Angelo, TX, 76902 or to the West Texas Boys Ranch.
A special thank you to all the employees at The Springs, you all cared for him with love.
