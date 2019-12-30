|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Sinclair
San Angelo - Bob Sinclair, 90, lost his battle with Alzheimer's on December 25, 2019. He was born in San Angelo on July 11, 1929, to John Alvin Sinclair and Luella Haggard Sinclair. Bob lost his mother at an early age and knew Aleen Pennington Sinclair as "Mama". He graduated from San Angelo High School in 1946 and spent several years in the Navy before returning to San Angelo to marry Helen Leiber in 1950. She preceded him in death in 1986. Bob's dad started City Cabinet Shop in the late 1950's, and had to retire in the 1960's. Bob carried on the business until 1996 when he retired. His son, Terry still runs the "shop" today. Bob married Wanda Brockman in the early 1990's. She also preceded him in death in 2013. He also outlived three sisters, Francis, Reba, and Barbara.
Bob is survived by son, Terry M. Sinclair and wife Cynthia Sinclair and daughter, Debbie Sinclair Smith; grandkids, Jennifer Courtemanche, Jonathan Courtemanche, and Helen Lacey Sinclair; great-grandaughters, Evie Lynn Sinclair and Anastasia Courtemanche, and extended family.
Memorial Service will be at Robert Massie Funeral Home on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimers research. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Springs Memory Care and Kindred Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020