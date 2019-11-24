|
Robert "Jerry" Barkley
San Angelo - Robert "Jerry" Barkley of San Angelo, Texas passed away at his home on November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am.
He was born March 8, 1942 to Pete & Lillian Barkley in Colorado City, Texas.
Jerry was married to the love of his life Evelyn Wolfe Barkley. He was affectionately known as "Pa".
Jerry is survived by his wife Evelyn Barkley of San Angelo, Texas, daughter & son- in-law Patti & Charlie Patterson of San Angelo, Tx, son & daughter-in-law Lonnie & Wendie Wolfe of Marion, Tx and a sister Sandra Tow of San Angelo, Tx.
Grandchildren Mathews Tolbert & wife Ashley of G.A, Sam Wolfe & Claire Wolfe of San Antonio, and nephew Mark Self.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bennie Barkley and nephew Frank Self.
Jerry worked hard all his life as a farmer, rancher & welder. He started his own business with one small welder. He built his business "Barkley's Roofing & Welding" with a great reputation. Jerry built metal buildings & corrals all across Texas, Oklahoma & New Mexico.
The past few years Jerry worked for Tommy & Bud Whitehead on their ranch in Sonora. They were very special to Jerry.
Jerry had a love for his cows. Sitting on the back porch drinking coffee & watching his brahmas was just one of his favorite things. He loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He loved to cook on the grill and have family over.
He enjoyed many Rodeos & calf roping.
Jerry met alot of people in his life. He will leave behind many special friends, one being John T. Foster who was like a brother.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels & Hospice for helping make his last wish possible.
An all-day viewing starting from Monday, November 25th and Tuesday, November 26th will be held at Harper Funeral Home. No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to W.T. Rehab as he was a big supporter.
Family and friends send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019