Robert Burns Taylor
San Angelo - Robert Burns Taylor age 86 of San Angelo, TX passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. He was born March 12,1934 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, the third and youngest of Charles and Ruby Taylor. Rob was the 1952 valedictorian of his high school class, participated in tennis, baseball, basketball, and attended First Baptist Church regularly. He enjoyed a small-town idyllic upbringing with his loving family and many friends. He attended Oklahoma University on a basketball scholarship and graduated in 1959 with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was drafted to the U.S. Army and served 2 years with the 1st U.S. Missile Command, 1956-58 (Southern European Task Force) and the Army Reserves, from 1956-60 before he was honorably discharged. When he returned, he married, started his family, and obtained employment from Texas Employers Insurance where he worked for 15 years. He lived with his wife and children in Abilene, San Angelo, and the New Orleans area during this time. In 1974, Rob took a new job with Tennessee's Department of Labor, moved the family to Nashville where he worked for 18 years and later retired as Director of Tennessee's Occupational Safety and Health Association. He was a well-respected leader during his career and served on the Executive Committee as Chairman for the Annual Tennessee Safety Congress and Exposition for 15 consecutive years. He received a Presidential appointment by George Bush, Sr. to serve on the National Chemical Hazard Control Board (reporting to Congress). He was a member of the National Organization of the Occupational Safety and Health State Plan Association, where he served from 1982-88. He was the Vice Chairman in 1986, and Chairman in 1987. Rob faithfully served in the church as a teacher and mentor in the Youth Ministry and participated in various Bible study groups. He also enjoyed playing golf, softball and basketball in church and community leagues. He was well known for his competitive spirit and love of all sports! In 1997, Rob married Patsy Albro and relocated to San Angelo, Texas where he worked and later retired from Angelo State University as their Risk Management Specialist.
Rob was blessed and loved by family and friends from his many adventures. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Charles Taylor and his brother, J.C. Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Patsy Albro Taylor; his sister Marilyn Stone; his sister in law Kathryn Taylor; his daughter Michelle Taylor Pleasant (Randy Weeks); son John Charles Taylor (Hallie Turner Taylor); stepdaughter Teri Walter; grandson Taylor Bentley Pleasant; multiple nephews, close friends and family. He will be greatly missed and live in our hearts forever. Memorial services will be held at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX on Monday, Nov 2 at 2pm. To help ensure the safety of all, masks are requested to be worn.
Special thanks to Dr. John Harvey, Kindred Hospice and Betty Pina for their attentive care and devotion in the last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to ASU Athletics, Kindred Hospice or a charity of your choice
.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com