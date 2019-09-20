|
Robert Charles Quam
Detroit Lakes, MN - Robert Charles Quam, age 85, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at Essentia Health, Detroit Lakes, MN.
Robert was born on August 11, 1934 to Walter T. Quam and Bess Quam (Anderson) in Fargo, North Dakota. Robert graduated from West Fargo High School in 1952 and joined the Air National Guard and worked for Armour & Company in West Fargo, North Dakota.
On February 18, 1956 Robert was united in marriage to Bonnie Wilson. To this union 3 children were born. Robert later worked at Siouxland Packing. In 1969 they moved to Greeley, Colorado, where Robert worked for Monfort Inc. They briefly moved to San Angelo, Texas and moved back to the Midwest retiring in 2003 from what was then ConAgra.
Many summers were spent in the lakes area and they eventually made Detroit Lakes their permanent home. Bob enjoyed the winters they spent together in Texas. He loved to be near the water and enjoyed time at the lake with his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie (2011), parents, his brothers John, Wilbur, Richard, and Don, his sister Patricia Score and son-in-law Steve Villa
He is survived by his children Kevin (Elaine) Quam of Greeley, CO, David (Julie) Quam of San Angelo, TX, and Julie Villa of Detroit Lakes, MN.; grandchildren Austin (Becky) Valencia, Russell (Mai) Valencia, Chris (Brooklyn) Williams, Brady Quam and Elizabeth Villa; two great-grandchildren Kendall Valencia and Gracie Valencia; and one brother Fred Quam of Fargo, ND.
A Funeral Service will be held at Cormorant Lutheran Church located at 14314 Co Hwy 4, Lake Park, MN on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Detroit Lakes. Arrangements have been entrusted to the West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 20, 2019