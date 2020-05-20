|
|
Robert Cobb
San Angelo - Robert H. Cobb, 53, passed away on Saturday, May 17th, 2020 in Waco, Texas.
He was born on September 24, 1966 to Marilyn and Harold Cobb who were in the United States Air Force at the time. He went to school in San Angelo and graduated from Central High School in 1985. He loved to play tennis and won several tournaments while in school.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Taylor and step-father, Bill of San Angelo, and sister Rebecca Harrell of Scottsdale, AZ.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 20 to May 22, 2020