Wimberley - Robert "Bob" "Mitchel" Cranford, 72, passed away July 11, 2019 in Wimberley, Texas.



Public visitation will be 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 15, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. Mike Dorman, associate pastor at PaulAnn Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with military rites afforded by Goodfellow Air Force Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Cranford was born November 10, 1947 in Winters, Texas. Bob was a 1966 graduate of Winters High School. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict as a Sergeant E-5. Bob married Ronda Patterson on July 29, 1982 in San Angelo. Bob was a resident of Winberley since 2000 moving from San Angelo. He was in the Banking Industry for 30 years and was casualty adjuster for Allstate Insurance Company for 10 years. Bob was a member of VFW Wimberley Post 6441 and a member of First Baptist Church in Wimberley.



Survivors include his wife, Ronda Cranford of the home; a son, Bryan Cranford of Wimberley; three grandchildren, Preston Cranford, Ayden Cranford and Sydnie Cranford; a brother, Steve Cope of Miles; two sisters, Mona Rumsey of San Angelo and Hariece Holik of Wall; niece and nephew, that he and Ronda raised, Annie Katherine Cemerek and Joshua Cooksey; and many more nieces and nephews and cousins.



