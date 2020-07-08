Robert "Bob" Dalton
San Angelo - Robert (Bob) Dalton, 73, of San Angelo, TX, passed on to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX, with Jim Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Harper Funeral Home.
Bob was born in Pampa, TX on April 18, 1947 to Paul and Geneva Dalton. He attended Pampa schools, graduating in 1965. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Navy from 1966 to 1970. He was able to "see the world", serving aboard the carrier USS America, where he specialized in avionics. Bob attended college at both West Texas State University and Wayland Baptist University.
Bob married the love of his life, Joy Howard, on February 2, 1973. He worked briefly for Cabot Corporation and at the Pantex Plant, but spent most of his life working in the aviation industry, continuing to use the skills he learned in the Navy. Bob worked for various aviation companies in Plainview, Amarillo, Colorado Springs, and eventually in San Angelo, where he and his family moved to in 1990. He spent the last 23 years working for PAE, assigned to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection aviation branch in San Angelo.
Bob and Joy shared an everlasting love for one another, raising three children along the way. Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing, visiting the mountains, and especially music. He loved sports, and spent many years coaching youth sports in various cities. Bob was able to serve in various church's music programs in every city he lived, fulfilling his calling to serve his Lord Jesus.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joy Dalton; one daughter, Robyn and fiance Mickey of San Angelo; two sons, Robert Dalton Jr. and wife Toni of Clyde, TX, and Ryan Dalton and fiance April of San Angelo; sister, Pat Winkleblack of Amarillo; brother-in-law, Don Howard of San Antonio; six grandchildren, Taylor Tubbs, Marissa Kincannon, Liam and Paisley Dalton, and Haley and Jessica Dalton Smith; and one great granddaughter, Ruth Kincannon.
Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly June Dalton; his parents, Paul and Geneva Dalton; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Ruth Howard; his brother-in-law, James Winkleblack; his sister-in-law, Jane Howard; and two granddaughters, Morgan Swift Nunn and Hope Dalton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Shannon Medical Center and Kindred Hospice Care for the care they provided, and all of Bob's coworkers and friends.
