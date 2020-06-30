Robert Dean Elkins
San Angelo - Robert Dean Elkins, 65 of San Angelo TX, passed from this life on Sunday, June 28th in his home. Born March 14, 1955 to Jay Elkins and Lydia Hobbs Elkins, he was a good husband to his wife, Sarah Elkins of San Angelo, and a good father to his daughters and stepchildren. Dean, as he preferred to be called, was a joy to know and his kind smile and hearty laugh will live on in the hearts of the many friends and family who loved him. A builder by trade, he was supportive of others and always had a word of encouragement for everyone. The work of his life can be seen in many homes in and around San Angelo, including the home he built for himself and Sarah on the southwest side of town. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sarah Elkins; his sister Pat Lloyd and husband David of Eldorado, TX; his daughter and son-in-law Josh and Shawna Dahlquist and their two daughters of Miramar Beach, FL; his daughter and son-in-law Derek and Allison Barrera and their two sons of Miramar Beach, FL; his stepson and daughter-in-law Reese and Anne Chamberlain of Austin, TX; his stepdaughter and son-in-law Will and Caitlin Smith and their daughter and two sons of Cedar Park, TX; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2nd from 4 to 6 PM at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Meals for the Elderly of San Angelo or a charity of your choice.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
