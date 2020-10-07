Robert Dean Hall



Age 86- October 2, 1934-October 6, 2020



Born on October 2, 1934, to Andy and Pearline Hall Gurley, longtime residents of Ponca City, Okla., Bob graduated from Sulphur High School in Sulphur, La., and later attended McNeese University in Lake Charles, La. Bob's Grandmother, Minnie Cramer, taught him how to cook which gave him a way to express his love for family and friends throughout his life. Family meant everything to Bob as expressed in his incredible bond with his two daughters, Becky and Deana. He loved each of his Family very much, moving from Houston several years ago to San Angelo, Tx., to be closer to them.



Bob was a giant of a man, yet quiet, independent and confident who was content with himself and life. His tremendous positive attitude carried him through every challenge faced even to the end of his life. Throughout his adult life, Bob was known as an avid hunter, biker, daily swimmer, runner and incredible cook. His dry sense of humor, sharp wit and passionate culinary talent endeared Bob to all who knew him. He always said "Everything's Great"! He was happy every day of his life because he lived each day "his way" with humility and respect for others! Laughter was ever present if Bob was in the room or anyone was reminiscing of him. Always a gentleman and dressed impeccably for every occasion!



Bob enjoyed a career in Automobile Sales/Management initially with Frank Gillman Pontiac in Southwest Houston for over thirty years and in San Angelo, Tx., for many years, both where he made many friends.



Predeceasing Bob's passing, are his parents and his step sister, Debbie Hall of Ponca City, Okla. His step brother, Mike Hall, of Vidor, Tx., survives him, as well as the Mother of his two daughters, Susan Ann Graham of San Angelo, Tx.



Left to celebrate and honor Bob's remarkable life are Judy Smith, the Love of His Life for 47 years, San Angelo, Tx.; Daughter, Rebecca Susan Hall (James) Doolin and sons, Kevin (Monika) Doolin, Great Granddaughter, Alexandra Doolin, all of Austin, Tx., Austin Doolin of St. John, Virgin Islands, and Cody Doolin of Austin, Tx.; Daughter, Deana Marie Hall (Pierce) Holt, Christoval, Tx., Grandchildren, Ashley Holt of Del Rio, Tx., Forest Holt of New York City, N.Y., and Lauren Holt of Austin, Tx., Great Granddaughter, Trinity Southhall, at Texas Tech, Lubbock, Tx. Bob's Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren lovingly referred to him as PaPa and they each meant everything to him. He was a loving and devoted Father, and he loved each of his Grand and Great Grandchildren with gusto!



During Bob's extended illness, he was continually and lovingly cared for and surrounded by Judy, Becky, Deana, Pierce, James, Lauren, Ashley, Forrest, Trinity, Cody and Kevin, who will all forever cherish that very special time with him.



The Family would like to acknowledge and thank with deep appreciation and gratitude the excellent care provided by his long time primary care physician, Dr. James Melott and the doctors and nurses at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas as well as Amelia, Oralia, and the many other caregivers on the Hill Country Hospice team.



Stan Whites, Sr. Pastor of San Angelo United Methodist Church, will officiate the Family Only Graveside Service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to:



Our Lady of Grace Carmelite Monastery



6202 CR 339



Christoval, TX 76935









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store