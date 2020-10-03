Robert Dewey Simpson
San Angelo - Robert Dewey Simpson was born September 15, 1930 in Pope County Arkansas at his Aunt Mabel's dog trot cabin in the community of Gumlog near Russellville, Arkansas to Buel R. Simpson and Luella Munford Simpson. His family later moved to Russellville. He died at his home with his family near on Friday, October 2, 2020.
He graduated from high school in Russellville and attended Arkansas Tech there before joining the Navy. After his tour of duty, Robert attended and graduated from the University of Arkansas. He returned to Russellville and began his career with the Telephone industry working for several small companies and ending up at General Telephone Company in San Angelo. He qualified as a Certified Public Accountant in 1961.
His faith was very important to him and he served as a deacon in several Baptist Churches. He was always ready to do any job needed. His last years were spent at Southland Baptist Church.
Robert joined the Lion's Club in Russellville in 1957 and continued to be active in the Lions in San Angelo and Texarkana. He was a member of the East Angelo Lions Club for thirty-five years serving in many capacities. He particularly liked working with the Texas Lions Camp for Children. He was honored to be declared a Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian services.
After retiring, Robert began his second career raising cattle on the family land near Fort Chadbourne. This was a happy period which he continued until he was 88.
Robert worked for many years with The Special Olympics
of Texas, and he and his daughter Stacy traveled to state and area meets.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Buel and Luella Simpson and his daughter Susan Simpson.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda and three children: Bob Simpson (Pat), Lita Bradley (Paul), and Stacy Simpson. Grandchildren: Laura Robichaux (John,) Lennon Simpson, Brandon Davis (Rachel) and Jennifer Davis. Great Grandchildren: Erik Robichaux, Ezra Uriegas, Eli and Ethan Davis, Cali and Kaden Davis.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hayrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Water for All in care of Southland Baptist Church.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com