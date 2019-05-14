Robert Edward "ED" Cunningham



San Angelo - Ed Cunningham, 70, passed away peacefully Sunday May 12, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born October 7, 1948 in Waco, TX. He graduated from Pan American University with a Bachelor of Science and earned a Masters from ASU in Public Administration. Before moving to San Angelo over 25 years ago Ed had a long career in law enforcement that included him being a Texas state trooper, Chief of Police in both Rio Hondo & Bishop, TX, training officer for the Garland PD, San Angelo PD and Tom Green Sheriff's Reserves. After moving to San Angelo Ed worked security at Shannon Medical Center and for the Department of Defense at Goodfellow AFB. He worked alongside his wife Debbie for the last 20 years as an insurance and real estate agent.



Ed truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also loved laying on his large bean bag and watching endless hours of golf, football, and car racing with his faithful pup Coco. Ed will always be remembered for his kind and gentle soul, keen sense of humor, and his ability to light up a room with only his laughter. He passed away just 15 days short of his 24th wedding anniversary.



Survivors include his loving wife Debbie; stepson Bradford Fly and wife Mercyla; grandchildren Abbie, Amory, and Kemper all of San Angelo; sister Linda Glazner; brothers Larry, Jerry and Junior Cunningham all of Palmer, TX; mother-in-law Loretta Orsak; brother-in-law Ricky Waters and wife Teresa all of San Angelo; son Frank Cunningham and family; numerous nieces and nephews; and his partner in crime Coco. He also leaves behind a host of friends who worked with him serving the community at the Sheriff's office and West Side Kiwanis.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home with the family present from 6 - 8 pm. Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Belvedere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to a . Arrangements by Robert Massie Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank Rick Rios and the staff at The Springs for the kindness and care given to Ed over these last months.



"You are my sunshine my only sunshine you make me happy when skies are gray. You'll never know dear how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away."



Online Condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary