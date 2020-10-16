1/1
On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Robert Francis Hohreiter, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 57. Robert was born June 19th in Amarillo, Texas. He worked as a graphic artist at Gandy Ink since the company began in 1988. Among his many amazing pieces of art, Robert created many depictions of the San Angelo Central Bobcat, his alma mater. Robert had a quiet disposition and expressed himself through his signature style of art. When not working on his unique art, he enjoyed science fiction, rock music, movies, playing board games with his family, and being entertained by his two dogs and iguana. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Joseph Hohreiter. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Hohreiter; his brother, Rodney Hohreiter and his wife Kathy; brother, Tim Hohreiter; sister, Kellie Conlon and her husband Frank, and several nieces and nephews. His Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Church of San Angelo on October 24th, 2020 at 2:30 P.M.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
