Robert H. Brock
San Angelo - Robert H. Brock, 88, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. He was born in Englewood, Tennessee on August 6, 1930 to Louis and Hazel Brock. Bob joined the United States Air Force and served our country proudly for over 20 years, before retiring as Master Sargent. After retirement from the Armed Forces, he became a police officer at Angelo State University. Bob also earned a degree from Howard College and was the first in his family to do so. He was a member of Johnson Street Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Republican Party and HOF Reunion Assoc., and volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America. His hobbies included watching High School and College Football, gardening, and working in the yard. Bob is survived by his wife, Christa Brock; son, Dick Brock and wife Leslie; son, Stephen Brock and wife Rhonda; step sons, Andreas H. Tucker, Steve E. Tucker, and Curt L. Tucker; step daughter, Christina E. Brickey; sisters Betty Brock and Juanita Brock Egner; brothers, Paul Brock, Tommy Brock, Lewis Brock, Jr., and Amos Brock. He is also survived by 10 step grandchildren who will miss their Opa dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of 40 years, Wanda Jane Brock; brothers, Kenny Brock and Curtis Brock; sisters, Alean Brock, Mary Ann Trew, and Ruby Lee Russell. Visitation will be held from 12-2 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home with the funeral service to begin at 2 PM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 29, 2019