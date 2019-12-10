|
Robert Haggerton Sr.
San Angelo - Robert Chester Haggerton Sr, also known as Bob, Daddy, and Prampa, went to his heavenly home on December 8, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel. Interment will follow in Grapecreek Cemetery at a later date. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grapecreek.
He was born to Virgil P. and Viola Mae Haggerton in Llano, TX on February 13, 1928. Bob lead a very full life to the age of 91. He was a gunner in the Korean War. He worked hard all his life to provide for his family, as God and family were everything to him. Bob was married to the love of his life, Mary Jean Anderson on May 5, 1954, who proceeded him in death in 2004. They had three children; Carolyn Haggerton Branaman, Robert "Bobby" C Haggerton, Jr, and William"Billy" E. Haggerton. He also had 2 more he considered his children; Little Bit and Feisty, as they were his constant companions. Bob had 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-granddaughter, whom he dearly loved and they loved him. Bob always had a way with children and animals.
There was not much that Bob could not do. In his younger days, he did ranch work, drove a truck thru 38 out of 50 states, he worked as a carpenter, high line power worker, and employed by the San Angelo State School; where he retired. He enjoyed playing games, and pulling pranks on his grandkids,
nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; Virgil P. and Viola Mae Haggerton, his sisters, TexAnn Lutz and Frankie Pavey, his brothers, Virgil and Henry Haggerton, and his son Billy Haggerton. He is survived by his sister, Miriam "Mae" Rutherford of Klamath Falls, Oregon, his daughter Carolyn Branaman of San Angelo, TX. , and his son Bobby Haggerton and wife Sherry of Brownwood, TX.
The song Daddy's Hands best describes Bob and all the joy and laughter he brought to all.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019