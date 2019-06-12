|
|
Robert "Bob" Lee Becknell
San Angelo - Robert "Bob" Lee Becknell, of San Angelo, passed away on June 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 86. He was born June 23, 1932 in Hopewell, Virginia to parents Clarence Becknell and Ethel May Stoops. He is survived by his three children, Darlene and John Blumentritt of Prattville, AL; Alan and Pat Becknell of San Angelo; and Sharon and Dave Bon of Gunter. He has eight grandchildren Becca, Nathaniel, and Douglas Becknell; Chris Blumentritt and wife Lynn, Sonja Long and husband Zack, and Ashley Blumentritt; Miranda and Abigail Bon; and two step grandchildren, Damian Sanchez and Alissa Raniey. He has four great grandchildren, Parker Blumentritt; Riley and Jackson Long; and Cora Rainey.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years Barbara Becknell, his parents, his stepfather, Mark Goldrick, and Siblings, Junior, Pete and Shirley.
Bob was a veteran, having served in the USAF for over 23 years. He served in Europe, the Middle East and various locations in the United States. After Retiring from Goodfellow Air Force Base in 1972, he settled in San Angelo with his family. Shortly after, he began working for the San Angelo Standard Times editorial staff. Bob served as the police reporter for the newspaper for more than 25 years. In his spare time, Bob was an avid master gardener and enjoyed the Texas Lottery. He was a long-time parishioner and usher at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, June 12th, at Harper Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 9:30am, on Thursday, June 13th, at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00am, with Rev. Steven Hicks as Celebrant. Private burial will be held following the service.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Shannon Oncology Center, Shannon Home Health, and Hospice of San Angelo.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from June 12 to June 13, 2019