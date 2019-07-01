Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
509 S State St
Bronte, TX 76933
(325) 473-3131
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
509 S State St
Bronte, TX 76933
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Bronte, TX
View Map
1949 - 2019
Robert Lee Gallaway Obituary
Robert Lee Gallaway

Bronte - Robert Lee Gallaway of Bronte, Texas ... November 2, 1949 - June 28, 2019. At a young age he made Bronte his home & with time developed an uncanny love for the land on his ranch. Leaving that home & ranch became his greatest fear in life rather than death. In his home with family by his side, he won a two year battle with cancer & now has found peace.

He graduated Bronte High School, attended Texas Tech & pursued a career in the grocery industry. Robert found his niche in merchandise marketing.

Preceded in death by his parents Robert Louis & Dora Spieker Gallaway. Survivors include wife of 22 years Denise Cornell Gallaway; daughters Stefanie (David) Wagner, Kelly Scott; sister Norma (Jimmy) Kahlig: niece Carol (David) Hale. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who became family.

Viewing & reception with family at Shaffer Funeral Home in Bronte, Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Graveside services will be at Fairview Cemetery in Bronte, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00am. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bronte Volunteer Fire Dept. through 1st National Bank in Bronte.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 1, 2019
