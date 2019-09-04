Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Millerview Cemetery
Robert Lee Schuder Obituary
Robert Lee Schuder

Frisco - Graveside service is 10 am Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Millerview Cemetery. Survived by his daughters, La Juan La Grappe and husband Leonard, Yvonne Wanoreck and Armando Puente, Sonja Newell and husband Allen, La Donna Yowell and husband Kelly. Grandchildren James Andrew Wallingsford, Jessica Wallingsford and Jayden Wallingsford, Tony LaGrappe and wife Kerry, Jeremiah LaGrappe and wife Morena, Alissa Morrison and Alexis Beymun, Aaron LaGrappe and husband Paul, Dylan Wanoreck and wife Erica, Ethan Wanoreck and Marquis Allen and Tom Bowmen. Great grandchildren Ryan, Kayla, Addison, Avery, Henry, and Aiden. Brother Jerry Schuder Preceded in death by his parents Alta and Preston Schuder and grandson Cody Wanoreck. Retired from Verizon. Worked for the Downtown Safety Patrol in Dallas Texas
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 4, 2019
