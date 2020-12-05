Robert Louie "Bobby" Pustka



San Angelo, TX - Robert Louie Pustka (Bobby), age 85, of San Angelo, Texas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1935 in Rowena, Texas, to A.W. and Millie Pustka. After serving his country, in the United States Navy, he then moved to Michigan, where he met his beloved wife Dorothy. Robert and Dorothy resided in San Angelo, Texas where they raised their two sons' Douglas and Gary.



Robert earned a living as a painting and paper hanging contractor. He was the owner/operator of Pustka Painting for 50 years. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Carlsbad, Tx since 1984, where him and his wife were a part of the "For Better & Forever" classes with newly engaged couples. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Red Creek Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family.



Robert will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy Pustka, his two children: Douglas and Gary (Michelle). As well as 7 grandchildren; Tyler, Alexandra, Mitchell (Chelsi), Patti (Alejandro) Recendiz, Emily, Brandon (Klaye) Colemen, and Dustin (Alexis) Coleman. He also treasured his 10 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Tyler Pustka, Mitchell Pustka, Brandon Coleman, Dustin Coleman, Alejandro Recendiz, Kevin Allbright, and Colter Salmon.



Robert was proceeded in death by his parents, A.W. and Millie Pustka, a daughter-in-law, Maureen Pustka, a grand daughter, Lauren Taylor Pustka, a sister, Justine Kennedy (Pal), brother Al Pustka, and a sister Margaret Dailey.



The family will be celebrating his life with friends on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 9am-8pm, Rosary at 6pm at the Shaffer Funeral Home, 1939 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901. His mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, December 7,2020 at 10am, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 20 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903. Burial will follow at Pioneer Cemetery in Grape Creek, Texas (behind Shaffer Funeral Home).



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Roberts memory be made to the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley, 2525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901.









