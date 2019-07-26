|
Robert Lovell Wilson
Menard - Dr. Robert L. Wilson, aka Dr. Bob, this hard-working man was a well-known and highly respected veterinarian who passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Menard, TX at the age of 89 years.
He was born on January 24, 1930 in Cisco, TX to Robert L. Wilson, Sr. and Charlotte Cooner Wilson. Dr. Bob graduated from Northside High School in Ft. Worth, TX in 1947. He worked for two years, then chose to join the mighty U. S. Marine Corp instead of being drafted. He proudly served four years active duty in Korea and two years inactive duty in the states with a ranking of a Sergeant. After active duty, he attended Texas A&M, where he graduated in 1960 as a veterinarian.
Dr. Bob was predeceased by his mother and father, his first wife, Este Cooper, the mother of his children, Kyle Wilson and Karyn Hahne, and his second wife, Lillian Long.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Speck Wilson, and his two children, Kyle and Janice Wilson, and Karyn and Clifford Hahne, his stepchildren Dr. Fritzi and Chad Strowmatt, Bret and Rhonda Glover, Bart and Rhonda Glover, Fonda and Robert Gorringe, and Jacquelyne Glover, and sixteen grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on August 9, 2019 in Menard, Tx at the Methodist Church at 3:30 p.m. There will be a second memorial service in Grand Prairie, Tx on August 24, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Grand Prairie at 2:00 p.m.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 26, 2019