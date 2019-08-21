|
Robert Lynn Motl
Smithville - Robert Lynn Motl, 62, of Smithville, TX passed away unexpectedly on July 25th, 2019. He was born June 18th, 1957 in San Angelo, TX to Calvin and Jo Ann Messer Motl.
A memorial service will be held Saturday August 24th in the chapel of First United Methodist Church in San Angelo, TX at 10:00 A.M. with the Rev. Scott Bradford presiding. A family private burial following at Fairmount Cemetery.
Robert attended schools in San Angelo graduating in 1975. While at Central High, he served as drum major for the Bobcat Band, played with the San Angelo Symphony and provided music for First United Church when called upon. After graduation from Texas Tech University, he taught band at Lubbock Estacado High, then went on to Texas State University where he received his Master of Music degree in 1984.
He lived and worked in Washington D.C. and Austin, TX as an Information Technology Specialist with the IRS and Department of Veterans Administration. After moving back to Austin, he married Rory Lee Butler on October 7th, 2001.
He survived a successful liver transplant at University Hospital in San Antonio in May of 2010. He was a talented musician and composer who also loved restoring antique cars, tracing family history, and snow skiing with his family. He and Rory loved traveling abroad and playing music with fellow musicians.
Robert is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Terri Motl, of San Angelo, TX. As well as a sister, Lisa Motl Peace of Katy, Texas.
He was Uncle Rob to his beloved nieces, Lindsey P. Johnson (Matt), Shelby P. Eckel (Trent), Paige Peace, and Callie Peace, nephews, Mason Motl and Scott Motl (Leah), and a great nephew Cole Johnson.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Horton and Bertha Messer and George and Liddie Motl. As well as his father, Calvin, and in-laws, Randle and Ruth Butler.
He was a Christian, so he has not died, but moved on to be with God. "Here he comes, marching to the music".
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 21, 2019