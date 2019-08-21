Services
First United Methodist Church
16 E Twohig Ave
San Angelo, TX 76903
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
chapel of First United Methodist Church
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Motl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lynn Motl


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lynn Motl Obituary
Robert Lynn Motl

Smithville - Robert Lynn Motl, 62, of Smithville, TX passed away unexpectedly on July 25th, 2019. He was born June 18th, 1957 in San Angelo, TX to Calvin and Jo Ann Messer Motl.

A memorial service will be held Saturday August 24th in the chapel of First United Methodist Church in San Angelo, TX at 10:00 A.M. with the Rev. Scott Bradford presiding. A family private burial following at Fairmount Cemetery.

Robert attended schools in San Angelo graduating in 1975. While at Central High, he served as drum major for the Bobcat Band, played with the San Angelo Symphony and provided music for First United Church when called upon. After graduation from Texas Tech University, he taught band at Lubbock Estacado High, then went on to Texas State University where he received his Master of Music degree in 1984.

He lived and worked in Washington D.C. and Austin, TX as an Information Technology Specialist with the IRS and Department of Veterans Administration. After moving back to Austin, he married Rory Lee Butler on October 7th, 2001.

He survived a successful liver transplant at University Hospital in San Antonio in May of 2010. He was a talented musician and composer who also loved restoring antique cars, tracing family history, and snow skiing with his family. He and Rory loved traveling abroad and playing music with fellow musicians.

Robert is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Terri Motl, of San Angelo, TX. As well as a sister, Lisa Motl Peace of Katy, Texas.

He was Uncle Rob to his beloved nieces, Lindsey P. Johnson (Matt), Shelby P. Eckel (Trent), Paige Peace, and Callie Peace, nephews, Mason Motl and Scott Motl (Leah), and a great nephew Cole Johnson.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Horton and Bertha Messer and George and Liddie Motl. As well as his father, Calvin, and in-laws, Randle and Ruth Butler.

He was a Christian, so he has not died, but moved on to be with God. "Here he comes, marching to the music".

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.