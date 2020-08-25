Robert MacKirchman

Robert Mac Kirchman
San Angelo - Robert Mac Kirchman of San Angelo, TX. went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 81 on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1939 to Cleveland Robert and Hilda McCutchen Kirchman.
He was born in Robert Lee, TX. and moved to San Angelo when he was 8. Mac graduated from Central High School in 1958. It was there that he met the love of his life, Linda Henson and married her on February 21, 1960. Mac joined the United States Marines his senior year of high school and was a proud Marine to the day he passed. Along with Linda, they spent the next 60 years raising 3 children, traveling and spending time at their retiring home in Llano, TX., a favorite spot for all family gatherings.
Mac spent the majority of his career in the Oil Field Industry managing and supervising the fabrication of off-shore drilling rigs at Pool Company. When he left the Oil Industry he and Linda moved to Llano and he continued his professional career starting his own Real Estate Appraisal business, Hill Country Appraisals, where he earned the respect of Bankers and Title agencies in Llano and surrounding counties. Mac and Linda returned to San Angelo in 2017.
He is survived by his spouse Linda Kirchman. Brother Jerry Leroy Kirchman (Marie), sisters Diana Drue LaBarge (Greg) and Shann Kirchman.
Children Phillip Mac Kirchman, Lori Kirchman Watson Bridier (Todd) Leslie Kirchman. Grandchildren Michael Shane Watson (Jennifer) Savannah Watson, William Drayt Watson, Colton Mac Bruce. Great grandchildren Briley Rae Watson and Liam Ace Watson. and his Beloved Dog BJ.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Curran officiating.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo for their love and attention to his care.
