1/1
Robert MacKirchman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Mac Kirchman

San Angelo - Robert Mac Kirchman of San Angelo, TX. went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 81 on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1939 to Cleveland Robert and Hilda McCutchen Kirchman.

He was born in Robert Lee, TX. and moved to San Angelo when he was 8. Mac graduated from Central High School in 1958. It was there that he met the love of his life, Linda Henson and married her on February 21, 1960. Mac joined the United States Marines his senior year of high school and was a proud Marine to the day he passed. Along with Linda, they spent the next 60 years raising 3 children, traveling and spending time at their retiring home in Llano, TX., a favorite spot for all family gatherings.

Mac spent the majority of his career in the Oil Field Industry managing and supervising the fabrication of off-shore drilling rigs at Pool Company. When he left the Oil Industry he and Linda moved to Llano and he continued his professional career starting his own Real Estate Appraisal business, Hill Country Appraisals, where he earned the respect of Bankers and Title agencies in Llano and surrounding counties. Mac and Linda returned to San Angelo in 2017.

He is survived by his spouse Linda Kirchman. Brother Jerry Leroy Kirchman (Marie), sisters Diana Drue LaBarge (Greg) and Shann Kirchman.

Children Phillip Mac Kirchman, Lori Kirchman Watson Bridier (Todd) Leslie Kirchman. Grandchildren Michael Shane Watson (Jennifer) Savannah Watson, William Drayt Watson, Colton Mac Bruce. Great grandchildren Briley Rae Watson and Liam Ace Watson. and his Beloved Dog BJ.

A memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Curran officiating.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo for their love and attention to his care.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved