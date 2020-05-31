Robert Mercer Caffey
San Angelo - Robert was born March 30, 1930 in Stamford, Texas to Edgar and Elinor Caffey. He passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in San Angelo, TX. He was raised in Anson, TX. graduating from Anson High School in 1948 where he ran track and played football. He served in the United States Air Force with the Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Ga. This is where he took flying lessons and bought his first plane before owning a car. On December 4, 1950, he married the love of his life Patty Herndon from Anson in Rigsland, SC.
After service, he worked for the Department of Defense for 28 years at Webb AFB, Big Spring, TX. as a Jet Engine Test Cell mechanic. After retiring, he flew as a commercial pilot for Universal Construction of Big Spring, TX. He was passionate about flying, golf, oil painting and football.
He was an avid supporter of the Big Spring Steers and later after moving to San Angelo, he supported the Central Bobcats.
He is survived by his loving wife Patty who took such great care of our dad, his son Roddy(Jann) of Big Spring , his two daughters Debra Stuteville and Kay Lou Parras(Louis) of San Angelo. He is also survived by 4 grandsons, Stacey Ream(Mel)of Midland, Heath Stuteville of Hurst, Nick Parras of Austin, Nathan Parras (Teraco) of McKinney, and one granddaughter, Kori Simon(Mike) of Port Allen, LA. His precious great grandkids are Forrest and Reagan Ream, Ryan and Avery Simon and Noah Wayne Parras.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Tammy Ream and grandson Robert Shandrick.
He was a member of 11th & Birdwell Church of Christ in Big Spring and Chadbourne North Church of Christ in San Angelo.
Special thanks to our angels on earth who treated our dad with love, Dr. Viki Forlano and staff, Delaine, Judith, Monica and Lily with Kindred Hospice.
You were the best husband, father, Pap and grand Pap to us all.
Fly high Dad.
Graveside Services will be at 2:30 PM Tuesday at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
San Angelo - Robert was born March 30, 1930 in Stamford, Texas to Edgar and Elinor Caffey. He passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in San Angelo, TX. He was raised in Anson, TX. graduating from Anson High School in 1948 where he ran track and played football. He served in the United States Air Force with the Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Ga. This is where he took flying lessons and bought his first plane before owning a car. On December 4, 1950, he married the love of his life Patty Herndon from Anson in Rigsland, SC.
After service, he worked for the Department of Defense for 28 years at Webb AFB, Big Spring, TX. as a Jet Engine Test Cell mechanic. After retiring, he flew as a commercial pilot for Universal Construction of Big Spring, TX. He was passionate about flying, golf, oil painting and football.
He was an avid supporter of the Big Spring Steers and later after moving to San Angelo, he supported the Central Bobcats.
He is survived by his loving wife Patty who took such great care of our dad, his son Roddy(Jann) of Big Spring , his two daughters Debra Stuteville and Kay Lou Parras(Louis) of San Angelo. He is also survived by 4 grandsons, Stacey Ream(Mel)of Midland, Heath Stuteville of Hurst, Nick Parras of Austin, Nathan Parras (Teraco) of McKinney, and one granddaughter, Kori Simon(Mike) of Port Allen, LA. His precious great grandkids are Forrest and Reagan Ream, Ryan and Avery Simon and Noah Wayne Parras.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Tammy Ream and grandson Robert Shandrick.
He was a member of 11th & Birdwell Church of Christ in Big Spring and Chadbourne North Church of Christ in San Angelo.
Special thanks to our angels on earth who treated our dad with love, Dr. Viki Forlano and staff, Delaine, Judith, Monica and Lily with Kindred Hospice.
You were the best husband, father, Pap and grand Pap to us all.
Fly high Dad.
Graveside Services will be at 2:30 PM Tuesday at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.