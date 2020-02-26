|
Robert Perry Bannister
San Angelo - Robert Perry Bannister went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Visitation will be held all day Friday, February 28. 2020 at the funeral home with family present from 5:30-7:30. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Homes Pioneer Chapel with interment to follow at Water Valley Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.
Robert was born on June 2, 1969 to Dewey and Dixie Luce Bannister in Big Spring, TX. When Robert was 10 years old, his father married Jackie Garner, who loved him as her own. He grew up in Water Valley, where he met many of his lifelong friends. He attended Water Valley schools from kindergarten until graduation. In high school, he had a passion for football and weightlifting, and was always the class clown.
After graduation, he had several careers, before finding his true calling of an HVAC technician. At the time of his death, he was self-employed.
He was the one everyone called when they needed anything. Robert was one of a kind, had the biggest heart, and everyone who met him grew to love him. Robert's favorite thing was hanging out with his friends and family. He was a member of Water Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mom, Jackie Bannister; his brothers, Cody Bannister and Phil Masters; his sister, Kathy Walker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mike Masters, his uncle, Jerry Bannister, and his grandmother, Edith Bannister.
