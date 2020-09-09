Robert Preston Gray
San Angelo - Robert "Bob" Preston Gray, age 72, of San Angelo, TX, passed on September 5th, 2020 after a long battle with heart failure.
A viewing service will be held at 6:00 pm, on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at Harpers Funeral Home, 2606 Southland BLVD, San Angelo, TX 76904, and will conclude at 8:00 pm.
Robert will be buried in the Prairie Valley Cemetery, next to his baby sister, Ivory Ailene, in Whitney, TX. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Prairie Valley Baptist Church.
Born on May 1st, 1948 to Anna Jo Slaten and Thomas Preston Gray, Robert was the 4th of 8 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Slaten and Thomas Gray, sisters, Ivory Ailene and Mary Jo McCool-Miller, younger brother, William Talley Gray, and his beloved nephews, Billy McCool and Michael Stacey Gray. He is survived by his only daughter, Toni Gray Price, her husband, Billy Joe Price, and their two daughters, Mackenzie Cheyenne and Logan Valorie Price, of San Angelo, TX. Robert is also survived by his sister, Marjorie Webb and her three children, his sister Margaret Wright and her two sons, and his sister, Sue Corley, and her husband, Tom. Lastly, Robert is survived by his "forever protector" and "big" brother, Thomas Michael "Mike" Gray and his partner: Janie McDaniel; and by many more of his family and friends.
Robert Gray is a veteran and decorated hero of the Vietnam War; Specialist Four, LT. of Weapons; 2nd Battalion, 101st Airborne Infantry LZ Sally 9/3/68-8/18/1969; his last assignment, Co. B, 5th Battalion, 6th Infantry, 1st Armed, DIV.
Robert earned several medals for his service: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with '4' Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle) and (M-60MG) Marksman Medal, and Purple Heart. Robert served his country with pride and honor, and in spite of his many accolades, Robert was a humble man and never wanted any attention for his military service. Very few people knew of Robert's achievements, awards, or special honors. He lived and died as a proud and courageous man. Robert's memory and spirit will continue to live on through the many precious and irreplaceable memories he left behind with his loved ones.
Our family would like to sincerely thank all of the many wonderful physicians and nurses of SACMC, who helped in taking care of Robert during these last years: Dr. John Hunt M.D. of 26 years, Dr. Milton Leon M.D. of 15 years, Dr. Ayala - Torres M.D. at the West Texas VA Clinic; Dr. Michael Strayer M.D., Dr. James Touchy M.D., Dr. Wesley Hamilton M.D., Dr. "Joe" Kasburg M.D., Dr. Anthony MacDonald M.D., Dr. Abner Asevedo M.D., and Dr. Dennis Durham M.D.; Robert appreciated every single person who helped with his care. Our family cannot thank you all enough for all of the compassion and dedication that Robert received; and special thanks for always allowing Robert to feel like the "King of the Castle" during every one of his stays.
