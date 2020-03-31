|
Robert Turney Ragsdale
Bronte - Robert Turney Ragsdale was born on November 10, 1932, to Charles and Drexel Lee Ragsdale. He attended all twelve years of his schooling in Blackwell and graduated in 1951. In 1953, he joined the United States Army, serving mostly in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
In 1956 he went to work for Exxon-Mobile Oil Company where he worked all over Texas. Ten years of that time working on rigs in the derrick.
Bob married his wife Beverly on December 2, 1957. They had two children, Joe Bob and Jana. Joe Bob and his wife Paige reside in Eldorado, they have two girls, Ashby who lives in San Angelo and Lacy Foust who also lives in Eldorado. Jana lives in Robert Lee, she also has two children, Briana who lives in San Antonio and Dawson who lives in Graham. Beverly preceded Bob in death on October 30, 2016.
He was a Mason for over 60 years and served as Past Master. Robert also served on the Board of the Kickapoo Water District and was a member to the Bronte Lions Club for many years.
In his free time Bob enjoyed going fishing and he and his son Joe Bob caught lots of big fish at Lake Amistad, the Devils River and the Pecos River. He also loved dancing. In his later years as his eyesight began to fail, he so appreciated his daughter Jana and friend David Morgan for carrying him everywhere he wanted to go. He also wanted to thank Donald, Fran and Patsy for taking him dancing. They all had many good times together.
Bob passed away on March 29, 2020. As Royce Fancher yousta say, "He had a Hellava Run"! Visitation will be held at the funeral home. Private Graveside services will be held at Blackwell Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020