Robert Wayne "Skip" Gregonis
San Angelo - Robert Wayne "Skip" Gregonis, 71, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in San Angelo. Robert, who was affectionately known as "Skip", was born January 24, 1948 to Julius and Elizabeth Morrow Gregonis. He owned and operated R.W. Gregonis Architects & Design and Accessibility Groups here in San Angelo. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter Sheree Elizabeth Gregonis. Skip is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Susan D. Gregonis of San Angelo; his children Ryan and Jon Gregonis and wives and Kaylee and Gage Gregonis all of San Angelo. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Sat. April 13, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Davenport-Herbst officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 12, 2019